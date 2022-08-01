The following information was provided by event organizers:

The Inaugural Back to School Praise Rally is coming up! It will take place on the grounds of Toulminville- Warren Street United Methodist Church, Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 10 am - 2 pm CST. If you want to go, be sure to bring lawn chairs. The first 200 students will receive a SWAG BAG.

Three TWS-UMC AMBASSAORS, Tasha Lang Adams, Trina Jackson and Rosalind S. Pettaway, joined Chelsey and Michael on the show. The three focuses of this RALLY are violence prevention, health & wellness, and a foundation of spirituality.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.