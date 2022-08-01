Barrow Fine Furniture: Bernhardt Sectionals

Are you in need of a new sectional? Joe visited Sarah at Barrow Fine Furniture to see what is new in Bernhardt. If you are interested in the piece of furniture highlighted or any other items, visit Barrow Fine Furniture online.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.