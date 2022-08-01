Foley PD: Man charged with arson, possession of meth

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Foley police investigators say a man has confessed to starting a structure fire.

Brady James Benjamin, 38, is charged with second-degree arson, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication, according to the Foley Police Department.

Police say that at about 7:31 a.m. Sunday, FPD officers and the Foley Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Cedar Court in reference to a structure fire. The fire was quickly contained.

During the initial investigation, it was determined that the fire may have been intentionally set. Police said Benjamin was at the residence at time of fire and was questioned by responding officers. Police said Benjamin confessed to starting the fire.

Subsequent to his arrest, officers conducted a search of Benjamin’s vehicle and discovered a small amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police said.

There were no reports of injury to anyone as a result of the fire.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.