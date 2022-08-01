Advertise With Us
Fort Walton Beach man involved in overdose death arrested

Flynn Bogart Smith, 40, of Fort Walton Beach was identified as the person who gave the victim...
Flynn Bogart Smith, 40, of Fort Walton Beach was identified as the person who gave the victim the fentanyl that led to his death.(Fort Walton Beach Police)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A suspect is in custody after investigators allegedly connected him to a man’s overdose back in April.

Fort Walton Beach Police say the victim, Bradley Hutchcraft, got in contact with 40-year-old Flynn Bogart Smith for pain substances as a result of painful surgeries. Officials say Hutchcraft later died of a fentanyl overdose.

In a four month investigation, detectives were able to allegedly link Smith as the source of fentanyl that led to Hutchcraft’s overdose.

Smith was arrested on July 30, and is being charged with manslaughter, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, sale, manufacture, or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

