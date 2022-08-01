Advertise With Us
Heavy police presence in Tillman’s Corner

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It has been a busy morning for Mobile Police.

There has been a heavy police presence along the 5400 block of U.S. 90 in the Tillman’s Corner area. Our crew on the scene tells us there was a large crowd of folks gathered outside a local bar and grill in this area.

We’re told it’s not far from the second police precinct.

We are still working to confirm what happened here. We are looking into reports that this may have been a shooting.

FOX10 News is in contact with police for more information.

