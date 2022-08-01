Judge gives mixed ruling for Jonathan Nakhla’s request to travel to Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge weighed in on a request from a former doctor charged with reckless murder.

Jonathan Nakhla asked the court to amend his bond conditions, which require that he remain in Mobile County until his trial, so that he could spend time in Baldwin County.

Judge Ben Brooks ruled that Nakhla can visit his father in Daphne but denied a request for him to go a do work at his property in Fort Morgan.

His lawyers had asked that he be allowed to perform maintenance on a rental home that he owns.

Samantha Thomas died when Nakhla crashed his vehicle on the Interstate 65 Service Road. Police said Nakhla was drunk at the time.

Nakhla later surrendered his medical license. He is scheduled to go on trial next year.

---

