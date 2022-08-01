Local musicians sing for fellow musician diagnosed with cancer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local musician diagnosed with cancer -- is feeling the love. We were there as the music community came together on the Eastern Shore for fellow musician Vickie Bailey -- diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

Musicians from across the Gulf Coast were singing from noon until nine -- all for Vickie.

Bone and Barrel hosting the benefit. A percentage of the sales, tips, a raffle, and silent auction - all going to Vickie, who will be out of work recovering for at least three months.

Among the musicians singing inside -- is fellow friend Kaylyn Muller, who says they’re all glad to sing for Vickie.

“She is the type of person -- who would do anything for anyone... And she has been there through the years for kids. Adults old and young -- and finally she’s getting a little bit of it back and it’s hard for her to take that in -- but we all love her and doing everything we can to make sure she knows that,” said Muller.

They were also dancing for Vickie -- her son Nick doing some hip hop moves for the crowd. For Vickie -- she will tell you -- she’s not used to being on the receiving end.

“Thats... I’m trying not to cry -- I’m sorry. It’s been amazing really -- I’m overwhelmed with all of the generosity that they have showed me. And it’s hard for me because I’m the one usually doing this for everybody. They’re like sit down -- you’re not doing anything today,” said Vickie.

But there was no keeping Vickie off the mic -- she and her band “Gypsy Pearl” taking the stage for a set -- killing it as usual.

“She’s an amazing vocalist. Musicians give us everything they’ve got -- they share their talents with the world -- and we have to support them. And especially when you’re friends with people that bring you happiness and share their talents with you -- you gotta support that,” said Davina Scott, friend.

Talking with supporters in the crowd -- Vickie is encouraged as she’s set for surgery next month.

“That was probably the hardest part about hearing that I have this -- was about my vocal cords. But I’m in great spirits -- I have a lot of faith and I know I’m going to get through this and come back stronger than ever,” said Vickie.

If you would like to help Vickie Bailey -- they’ve also set up a Gofundme page -- click here.

