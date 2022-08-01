Man drowns on Dauphin Island’s West End

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man drowned Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico, according to Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier.

The mayor told FOX10 News that the drowning occurred at about 6 p.m. near the West End Beach at the end of Bienville Boulevard.

Collier said he did not immediately have details about how the drowning occurred or information about the victim.

This is a developing story.

