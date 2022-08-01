Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MCPSS return to class this week, without a mask mandate

A hotline that features inspiring messages from students
A hotline that features inspiring messages from students(FOX10 News)
By Lacey Beasley
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Summer days are winding down, and parents are gearing up for those first day of school jitters.

It’s the first time in two years where the focus is not COVID-19 and masking-up.

The first day for MCPSS is days away. Last year, they started virtual. Now, they are beginning in-person without a mask mandate.

Some parents said this is a good thing.

“I’m glad they’re able to go back to school and don’t have to worry about wearing a mask,” said Blake Wadsworth, parent. “They can go to school normal, and be happy, and just enjoy their school days.”

Some students are concerned about breathing through a mask.

“I can’t breathe with a mask on,” said one young girl.

While other kids said if masking will protect them from COVID-19, they still want it.

“I don’t want to catch it because you could die from it,” said another child.

Though masks are not required, MCPSS is leaving the option up to parents and recommends still masking up.

Baldwin County Public Schools start back Wednesday, August 10.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dr. Jonathan Nakhla
Judge gives mixed ruling for Jonathan Nakhla’s request to travel to Baldwin County
File Graphic
Man shot dead on Parkway Drive in Mobile
Local church helps set good example through 'Operation Restoration' father-son workshop
Local church helps set good example through ‘Operation Restoration’ father-son workshop
Local church helps set good example through 'Operation Restoration' father-son workshop
Local church helps set good example through 'Operation Restoration' father-son workshop