Muggy morning with a hot afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A new month is here, but the weather pattern will stay very much the same as it did in July. We’ve been seeing a muggy morning so far and a hot afternoon will be in place with a high of about 90 degrees and a heat index of 100.

Keep in mind there will also be the risk of showers and storms today and those will fire off in random spots. The main threats will continue to be heavy downpours of rain and lightning. The weather pattern stays the same each day this week with hot afternoons and scattered storms. In the Tropics, the active part of the season has officially begun but as of today things are quiet.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.