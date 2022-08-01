Advertise With Us
Recipe: Stuffed Hatch Chile Peppers

By Allison Bradley
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 pound Rouses green onion sausage (made fresh, found in the fresh meat case)
  • 1 medium egg, beaten
  • ½ cup Rouses Italian bread crumbs
  • 8 hatch chile peppers, tops and seeds removed

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.

2. Combine green onion sausage, egg and bread crumbs in a mixing bowl. Mix completely.

3. Stuff hatch chile peppers with stuffing mixture. Place peppers on greased cookie sheet and bake in preheated oven for 1 hour, or until internal temperature reaches 165ºF.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

---

