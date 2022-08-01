Recipe: Stuffed Hatch Chile Peppers

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Rouses green onion sausage (made fresh, found in the fresh meat case)

1 medium egg, beaten

½ cup Rouses Italian bread crumbs

8 hatch chile peppers, tops and seeds removed

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.

2. Combine green onion sausage, egg and bread crumbs in a mixing bowl. Mix completely.

3. Stuff hatch chile peppers with stuffing mixture. Place peppers on greased cookie sheet and bake in preheated oven for 1 hour, or until internal temperature reaches 165ºF.

---

