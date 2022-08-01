S’mores on the Shore in Gulf Shores

The following information was provided by event organizers:

Celebrate the end of summer with the City of Gulf Shores at S’mores on the Shore set for Thursday, August 4. The fun is set to begin at 6 p.m. and will take place at Gulf Place, 101 Gulf Shores Parkway.

This family-friendly event will include free s’mores packets (while supplies last), a live DJ, and a balloon artist on site. Families are encouraged to bring their blankets, chairs, and friends and relax on the beautiful, white sand of the Gulf Shores Public Beach.

“We started S’mores on the Shore in 2010, and it quickly become a fan-favorite amongst our residents and guests,” said Recreation and Cultural Affairs Director Grant Brown. “It’s the perfect event for families of all ages who are looking for a little free fun and excitement. When you combine our beautiful beaches, music, campfires and s’mores, it really does make for an incredible evening.”

For more information about S’mores on the Shore, contact the Special Events Division at 251-968-1171 or visit www.gulfshoresal.gov/specialevents.

To receive important updates and alerts from the City of Gulf Shores through email or text notifications, sign up for “Notify Me” by visiting the City’s website at www.gulfshoreal.gov.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.