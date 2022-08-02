Mobile PD: 2 injured in head-on collision involving wrong-way driver on I-165

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were transported for treatment of their injuries following a head-on collision Tuesday morning on I-165 between Bay Bridge Road and Water Street involving a wrong-way driver.

The Mobile Police Department said that at about 8:52 a.m. officers responded to the traffic accident on southbound I-165. They found two vehicles involved in a head-on collision with a female driver who was injured and a male subject suffering from a severe injury and trapped inside his vehicle.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the male subject was traveling southbound on I-165 in a northbound lane when the collision occurred. Police said his vehicle struck the female driver’s vehicle head-on causing injury to both parties involved.

The female driver was transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police said the male subject had to be extricated by Mobile Fire-Rescue Department personnel. He was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, police said.

The MPD said this is an ongoing investigation.

