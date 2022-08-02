Bay Minette PD: Man turns himself in after South Street shooting

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A man charged in a weekend shooting in Bay Minette turned himself in to authorities.

On Saturday, the Bay Minette Police Department investigated a shooting that occurred on South Street. According to investigators, a woman was injured by gunfire and suffered a minor injury to her arm.

According to witnesses, the two individuals had an argument over a family dispute. Genisis Banks was identified by several witnesses as the shooter, police said.

Police said that on Sunday Banks turned himself in to the Bay Minette Police Department, and he was charged with second-degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm and six counts of reckless endangerment. He was booked at the Baldwin County Corrections Center.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.