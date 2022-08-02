Advertise With Us
Bay Minette PD: Man turns himself in after South Street shooting

Genisis Banks
Genisis Banks(Baldwin County Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A man charged in a weekend shooting in Bay Minette turned himself in to authorities.

On Saturday, the Bay Minette Police Department investigated a shooting that occurred on South Street. According to investigators, a woman was injured by gunfire and suffered a minor injury to her arm.

According to witnesses, the two individuals had an argument over a family dispute.  Genisis Banks was identified by several witnesses as the shooter, police said.

Police said that on Sunday Banks turned himself in to the Bay Minette Police Department, and he was charged with second-degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm and six counts of reckless endangerment. He was booked at the Baldwin County Corrections Center.

