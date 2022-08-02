Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Child discovery leads Alabama police to 2 bodies, arrest

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing multiple charges after a child found walking alone Monday night led investigators to a horrific discovery.

According to Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple counts of capital murder and first-degree kidnapping.

Abbett said deputies were called just before 8:30 p.m. to County Road 34, just south of Dadeville, after a report of a 12-year-old girl wandering down the road. The child was taken from the area for medical help.

The 12-year-old victim, according to court records, had been tied up and drugged before managing to escape. Abbett called the child a “hero” for what she endured.

Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple counts of capital murder and first-degree...
Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple counts of capital murder and first-degree kidnapping out of Tallapoosa County, Alabama.(Source: Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office)

The affidavit, Abbett added, allowed the sheriff’s department to arrest Reyes and complete a search of his home, located in the 3500 block of County Road 34.

Inside, deputies found two decomposed bodies, which Abbett said have since been taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for autopsies and identification.

Deputies remain at the home processing the scene and are expected to release more details in the coming days, Abbett added.

The U.S. Marshals and the Auburn Police Department took Reyes into custody in Auburn. He was transported to Tallapoosa County, where he awaits a bond hearing.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

President Joe Biden is continuing to test positive for COVID-19.
Doctor: Biden’s COVID symptoms return, in ‘good spirits’
SRCSO: Worker killed at construction site
Two people were transported for treatment of their injuries following a head-on collision...
Mobile PD: 2 injured in head-on collision involving wrong-way driver on I-165
Hezekiah Belfon
Defense claims accused Ladd-Peebles shooter was defending himself against mob