Dixie Chicken with Mediterranean Sandwich Company

Vlad from Mediterranean Sandwich Company features one of their signature flatbread sandwiches. The Dixie Chicken has roasted chicken strips, Conecuh sausage slices, red onion, candied jalapenos, bbq harissa sauce, smoked gouda, mozzarella and béarnaise aioli sauce.

INGREDIENTS:

3.5oz roasted chicken

1 oz Conecuh sausage

4-6 this onion slices

4-6 candied jalapenos

1 oz Shredded gouda and mozzarella

1 oz BBQ Harissa sauce

1 oz bearnaise aioli sauce

1 Flatbread

STEPS:

Slice chicken and sausage in strips, arrange on flatbread, add bbq sauce. Add red onion, jalapenos, cheese mix and bake 2-3 minutes at 425F. Remove from oven, add béarnaise aioli, cut in half and serve.

ABOUT THE BUSINESS:

Vlad Moldoveanu is the founder of Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Restaurants. He opened the first MSC in 2009 in Downtown Mobile.

Mediterranean Sandwich Co. has locations in Downtown Mobile, West Mobile, Airport Boulevard, Daphne and in Tuscaloosa, AL.

www.mediterraneansandwich.com

