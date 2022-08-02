Fast and furious weekend for police with several high-speed chases in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police officers were busy chasing down several people over the last few days, including a 12-year-old boy who was driving a stolen car.

The first incident was on Thursday when officers said Claude Valrie and Derrick Coleman led officers on a chase reaching speeds of 90 mph.

On Friday, investigators said Demond Pettway and Talaijah Johnson led law enforcement on a cat and mouse chase. It ended with them intentionally ramming a police cruiser, MPD said. No one was hurt.

The next chase was just a few hours later. Police said a 12-year-old was behind the wheel of a stolen car. He hit a barrier on I-65 near Airport Boulevard. He was treated for a minor injury and taken to Strickland Youth Center.

Police said Jason Cooley finished out the fast and furious weekend when he refused to stop on St. Stephens Road at Gloria York Avenue. The chase ended when the car hit a home. There were no injuries in this case either.

