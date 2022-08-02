Advertise With Us
Forest Hill Church of God collecting donations for Kentucky flood victims

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Forest Hill Church of God in Mobile is collecting donations for victims of the flooding in Kentucky.

Volunteers will be taking cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items to the disaster zone later this week.

Donations can be dropped off at the church through 4 p.m. on Thursday.

More details can be found at foresthillcog.org.

---

