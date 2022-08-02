Forest Hill Church of God collecting donations for Kentucky flood victims

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Forest Hill Church of God in Mobile is collecting donations for victims of the flooding in Kentucky.

Volunteers will be taking cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items to the disaster zone later this week.

Donations can be dropped off at the church through 4 p.m. on Thursday.

More details can be found at foresthillcog.org.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.