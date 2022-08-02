Greater Gulf State Fair tickets go on sale for 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Greater Gulf State Fair and The Grounds’ staff and board have announced ticket for the 69th Annual Greater Gulf State Fair are now on sale.

“I am proud to announce that tickets are now on sale for the 69th Annual Consecutive Greater Gulf State Fair,” said Greater Gulf State Fair and The Grounds Executive Director Josh Woods for a news release. “Our team is working hard to ensure this is the best Fair our Patrons have experienced. We are excited to begin our ticket sale with our Biggest Discount: The Twofer Package.”

The Fair returns to The Grounds Oct. 28 through Nov. 6, 2022. The Fair will once again feature the largest midway on the Gulf Coast, a must-see entertainment lineup, and the ultimate experience in entertainment, food, and attractions.

Discounted tickets are now on sale and include “The Twofer Package” that offers Patrons a 47% savings. Organizers say that In the coming months there will be more announcements about the 2022 Greater Gulf State Fair.

Visit greatergulfstatefair.com or facebook.com/greatergulfstatefair for updates.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.