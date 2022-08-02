Advertise With Us
Innocent woman wounded in shootout at Tillman’s Corner bar

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police said an innocent woman was wounded in a shootout at a bar in Tillman’s Corner early Monday morning.

Officers said it happened at D Spot Daiquiri on Highway 90 just before 1 a.m.

According to investigators, two men were shooting at each other in the parking lot when a woman was hit by the gunfire. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. No details about her condition were released.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case.

