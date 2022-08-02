Joe Gatto and more in Mobile

Mobile Civic Center & Saenger Theater have a lot of events coming up! Ryan Foster joined Chelsey and Jennifer on Studio10 with more details.

Joe Gatto, a well-known comedian, actor, and producer, is best known for the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” He is one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe who has toured with a live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London. Joe also is a co-host of the “Two Cool Moms” Podcast and has also appeared on hit podcasts including This Past Weekend with Theo Von, What A Joke with Papa and Fortune and Life is Short with Justin Long. Joe loves spending time with his two children and his ever growing pack of rescue dogs affectionately known as the “Gatto Pups. TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, JULY 15 AT 10AM! Ticket Prices: $35.75 and up (Additional fees may apply.)

After more than 60 years electrifying people all over the world, the mighty, legendary, R&B/Soul kings The O’Jays are set to embark on their final tour! Featuring original members Eddie Levert Sr and Walter Williams Sr, who have been singing together since they were kids! The O’Jays are touring history, a connection to an era and a sound that formed the soundtrack for the lives of several generations. In 1972, Gamble & Huff, a team of producers and songwriters with whom the O’Jays had been working for several years, signed the group to their Philadelphia International label. With this magic formula, often called The Sound of Philadelphia, The O’Jays scored their first number 1 and million-selling song, “Backstabbers:, followed by more chart-topping pop and R&B singles including “Love Train,” “Put Your Hands Together,” “For The Love of Money,” “I Love Music,” “Darlin’ Darlin’ Baby (Sweet, Tender, Love),” “Livin’ For The Weekend” and “Use Ta Be My Girl.” This success propelled The O’Jays to be the first black vocal group to perform in arenas throughout America during the 70s and 80s. Eddie Levert Sr, Walter Williams Sr, and Eric Nolan Grant, who joined the group in 1995, continue to thrill fans today. Throughout their career The O’Jays have achieved 10 Gold albums, 9 Platinum albums and 10 #1 hits. It’s been a long journey but thanks to the fans the LOVE TRAIN is still going strong! The O’Jays were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2005. They were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2005 and honored with BET’s LifeTime Achievement Award in 2009. In 2013, they were inducted into The Official R&B Music Hall of Fame. TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Ticket Prices: $61.50 and up (Additional fees may apply.)

Information on all shows, venues and tickets can be found at ASMGlobalMobile.com.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.