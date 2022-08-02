Keep the rain gear close at hand

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a moist airmass in place and that means numerous showers and storms will return on the Gulf Coast so make sure you keep the rain gear close by.

The main threats today will be heavy downpours of rain and lightning. When thunder roars, head indoors cause if you can hear thunder you’re within range to be struck by lightning. Rain coverage will be at 70% today and we’ll see 60-70% coverage or rain the rest of the week. Highs will stay in the upper 80s/low 90s each day for the next 7 days.

In the Tropics, things remain quiet overall.

