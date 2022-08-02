Man charged with firing at car on I-10 in Baldwin County during road rage incident

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Robertsdale man after they say he shot at another vehicle on Interstate 10 in what they’re calling a road rage incident.

Deputies arrested Forrest Carter Kyser, 30, of Robertsdale after they say he ultimately admitted to shooting at a vehicle occupied by a Fairhope couple. Investigators say the victims were able to get a tag number and give a good description of Kyser’s truck, even in the dark.

The incident happened between Highway 59 and Highway 181 on westbound I-10. Deputies say the victims were on the Interstate when Kyser tried to merge on, almost causing an accident. They say after several moments of speeding up and slowing down, words were exchanged, and the couple heard a “thud” sound. After exiting in Malbis, they found a bullet hole and called police.

“They were probably relatively close together and I think, like I said, at some point, windows were probably down and there might have been an exchange of words between the two, be it leave me alone or what not, but they were close enough for a period of time to actually get a good description of them,” said Sgt. Andy Ashton of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

It did take several days to make that arrest because investigators say Kyser made efforts to change the appearance of his truck. It wasn’t until after Kyser was arrested by Robertsdale PD on unrelated charges that investigators were able to put him in a lineup and he was identified. He is in the Baldwin County Jail on a 15-thousand-dollar bond.

