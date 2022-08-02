Advertise With Us
Mobile Police make arrest in weekend murder case, release name of victim

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police arrested a 19-year-old accused of gunning down a man on Parkway Drive over the weekend.

Investigators said Wesley Darrington, 21, was shot and killed while he was in a vehicle parked in front of a home around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

On Monday night, MPD announced they arrested Lanell Gano on charges of murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and firing into an unoccupied home.

