Over 2,500 MCPSS teachers attend professional development conference before students return to the classroom

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County students return to the classroom Thursday, but their teachers are already learning.

“Learning about the new whiteboards, some vocabulary methods with Newsela,” said Phillips Prep teacher Jacquelyn Adams.

Over 2,500 teachers spent two days at a teacher professional development conference which featured 170 sessions covering different subjects and teaching techniques.

“Teachers were able to find sessions and register for those of their choice and decide what was going to be best to help them engage their students,” said Coordinator of Instructional Technology Michele Collier.

Each session lasted about two hours and covered different concepts for the new school year.

“Most importantly we’ve been doing hands-on with the participants to model best practices,” said Science Curriculum Specialist Julie Neidhart.

“They have walked away from our sessions with lesson ideas and some of them have even gotten some takeaways that they have been able to think about how they’re going to apply all of this,” said Science Instructional Coach Jessica Ellzey.

More than anything after working around the COVID pandemic teachers say they’re ready to get back to some sense of normalcy.

“For two years we’ve kind of had to limit how much their hands touch things and how much sharing they can do,” added Adams. So doing more demonstrations than hands-on stuff so this year I’m very much looking forward to getting my kids to put their hands back on materials and tools and doing all the fun stuff.”

---

