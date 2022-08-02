Parents expected to spend a lot more money this year school shopping

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The school year is already taking a toll on the bank accounts of parents. The national retail federation says back-to-school spending from kindergarten through college will total $111 billion this year. That’s up from last year.

“With the schools and the supplies, all of that takes money. You can’t do anything without money,” Cynthia Johnson said.

Cynthia Johnson is shopping for her godson. She says it’s important for her to help out.

“It takes a village to raise a child. And I’m part of a village,” Johnson said.

But Johnson like other shoppers can definitely tell the difference. While some are able to cut back on shopping, others don’t have a choice.

It’s estimated that families will spend an average of 864 dollars on school supplies this year.

But that doesn’t take into account the money spent getting the children to their destination.

“I’m always buying a lot of gas back and forth. Sometimes, I have to pick him up from school and take him back to school. I would say gas is the most expensive thing,” Johnson said.

Financial experts say that parents can save a little more by not rushing to buy items until they know what their child needs.

