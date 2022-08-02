Parents in Mobile spend time Monday shopping for the perfect items for upcoming school year

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Parents who were school shopping Monday made sure to take care of two very big needs. School clothes and supplies.

It’s been hard to keep items on the shelves at “Uniforms R Us” in Mobile. Empty hangers inside show that parents are getting the jump on back-to-school shopping.

“The quicker you get it done, the quicker it’s over. A lot of people try to wait for the tax-free weekend, but it’s all the same really. Just as soon as you can. Try to jump on it,” Jasmine Patrick said.

Jasmine Patrick told FOX10 she did most of the shopping for her daughter online. But there are some things that you have you get in store.

“I’ve been coming here for years. It’s very important. They always have what you need,” Patrick said.

And it’s not just clothes. School supplies are in demand.

“It’s very essential that all of our kids have everything that they need in order to be productive for the school year,” Andrea McCovey said.

There are tons of places for parents to choose from when shopping. For parents who are buying clothes and other items for the first time, veteran shoppers have this advice.

“Find where you like to shop and stick with them,” Patrick said.

And it’s always important to check with your child’s school to make sure you’re getting the right items.

