Rain hangs around

(WALA) - Rain chances will remain above average with locally heavy downpours.

We remain on the edge of the Bermuda high pressure ridge. This feature is promoting an influx in moisture. We also have a slight weakness aloft as we are positioned between the ridge over the 4 corners and another ridge to the east over the Atlantic. The upper pattern and the unusually high moisture values are combining to give us likely rain chances Wednesday.

We should see a return to more typical scattered storms by the end of the week. Rain chances could be back up again by Sunday.

Tropical storm formation is not expected in the next five days in the Atlantic Basin. We normally see an increase in tropical activity by the middle of August. So, now is the time to prepare for the more significant part of the tropical season.

---

