Robertsdale Police looking for whoever crashed their car into AT&T retail store

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) -Robertsdale Police have a mystery on their hands and are hoping someone in the community can help them solve it. Early Sunday morning, July 31, 2022 somebody smashed through the front of the AT&T retail store on Hwy. 59 and then took off. The impact was caught on camera but not much else.

It was shortly after 2:00 a.m. when a surveillance camera inside the store caught the violent impact. Glass shattered. Steel support beams were broken. As the debris settled, for a brief moment the rear taillight and partial quarter panel of the vehicle that hit it can be seen.

“There’s some evidence at the scene that we’re looking into and analyzing to help us identify who might have done this,” said Lt. Paul Overstreet with Robertsdale Police. “The store has sustained approximately thirty-five thousand dollars worth of damage.”

Hit and run driver causes extensive damage to front of AT&T retail store in Robertsdale (Robertsdale Police Department)

Pictures taken at the scene later Sunday morning better show the extent of the damage. It was an employee who arrived and discovered the mess. Store manager, Lee Meredith was shocked at what had happened and that nothing was missing.

“It looks like from first glance that nothing was taken, so it looks like they just backed in…drove straight out,” Meredith observed. “It just doesn’t make any sense to me at all.”

The front of the store has been temporarily patched up and it will likely take some time to get the storefront repaired. Meredith would like to see whoever’s responsible cover the expense. Police also want to hold them accountable and find out just what happened.

“The business was clearly closed,” Overstreet said. “No other business was open, so what that person was doing there…what led to them crashing into the building is definitely something we’re looking to find out?”

Investigators said they have reason to believe the vehicle that hit the building is likely a full-size SUV and it would have significant damage to the rear end, including broken taillights. If you know anything that can help with the investigation, call Robertsdale Police.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.