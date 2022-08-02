Small Business Saturday Market

Cathedral Square and along Dauphin Street (Between S. Franklin Street and S. Jackson Street).

Saturday, November 26, 2022

Time: 12:00pm to 4:00pm

Setup: 10:00am to 11:00am

Business Licenses Information

All vendors must have a current City of Mobile business licenses or peddlers’ business licenses and a copy must be provided. https://www.cityofmobile.org/business-license-overview

Registration

Vendor can register at the link made available on the website listed below: https://bit.ly/SmallBusinessSaturday2022

Booth Space Booths

will be assigned no changes will be made. All vendors will be responsible for the setup and dismantling of their booths. Vendors are welcomed to bring their own tent 10″ x 10″ tent no larger.

City of Mobile Office of Supplier Diversity

205 Government Street Mobile, Alabama 36602

(251) 208-6294

https://workwith.cityofmobile.org

---

