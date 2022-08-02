TikTok Launching Music App?

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In the years since launching, TikTok has become a popular spot for millennials and Gen-Z music fans alike.

It’s like the perfect mix of finding new artists and reconnecting with music from a long time ago-from Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams and Kate Bush’s Running Up that Hill...to Jason Derulo’s Savage Love and Savage by Megan Thee Stallion.

Considering how intertwined music is on TikTok it shouldn’t be that much of a surprise the app is launching its own streaming music app. The parent company filing a trademark application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for TikTok Music on May 13, 2022.

The application also lists some potential social functions for the app, including the ability to “comment” on songs and albums, share lyrics and quotes, a karaoke function and sending messages and multimedia among users.

