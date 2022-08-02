Victim hit by bullet shrapnel at busiest intersection in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A shooting in the heart of Mobile’s entertainment district left one man struck by bullet fragments, and police said he was just walking around downtown when it happened.

This unfolded around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, and a nearby business said they had a rush of scared bystanders sprint inside when they heard gunshots.

“I went oh, snap there is a gun,” said Dominique Nolen, who heard the gunshots. “I was like, that was a gun.”

Nolen works nearby and knew exactly where the shots came from. She was working late and said it was a typical weekend night, when suddenly, panicked people stormed in.

“I’m just doing my own thing, and next thing I know, I hear a gunshot,” she said. “There were people sitting at the front, and they ran in.”

The shooting happened on the corner of Dauphin Street and Joachim Street, the hub of downtown Mobile.

Police said the victim was just walking when was suddenly hit by bullet fragments. Fortunately, the impact left only a minor laceration, according to investigators.

Nolen said Mobile Police were only feet away and quickly handled the scene.

“The cops were like right there,” she said. “They were already on their horses right there in the middle of the road, so it was just like a quick 1,2, boom.”

However, it still left locals on edge.

“It’s a shame that happens in our city in such a busy area,” said Ottie James, who frequently goes downtown. “We need to figure out how we can make it safe for everyone. Make it so this general area isn’t just drinking. Make it more family oriented.”

There are cameras downtown, but it’s unclear if any of them recorded the shooter.

No one has been arrested, as of Monday night.

If you know anything, call MPD.

