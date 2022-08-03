BCSO: Suspects arrested after victims followed from banks

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Two people from Texas were arrested in Florida after allegedly following victims from banks in Alabama’s Baldwin County and stealing their cash, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The pair -- Isaiah Satterfield, 25, and Bakaria Fisher, 25, both of Houston -- will be extradited to Alabama to face charges, according to the BCSO.

It was on Saturday when Baldwin County deputies responded to a convenience store in Foley to investigate a vehicle break-in that had just occurred. During the break-in, a large amount of cash was stolen out of a vehicle. Investigators say the victim in this case had just made a withdraw at a local bank and stopped at the store on his way home.

According to authorities, based on the evidence it appears the victim was followed from the bank and specifically targeted.

Deputies were able to obtain video from the store and get the information out to other law enforcement agencies in the area. Based on prior cases involving these suspects, deputies felt they would head back to the Pensacola area, the BCSO said. A vehicle description was forwarded to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Escambia County deputies located and stopped the vehicle near Lillian Highway and Dog Track Road. The BCSO said the suspects had a large amount of cash in the vehicle along with tools used to break into vehicles. Both suspects were arrested.

BCSO has active warrants for the suspects for unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicles and theft. The Foley Police Department has active warrants for the same charges. Foley’s charges are based on a similar crime that occurred on July 15.

