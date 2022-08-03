Cameras downtown capture Sunday morning shooting in heart of entertainment district

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Tuesday was 72 hours since a shooting in the heart of Mobile’s entertainment district left one innocent bystander struck. Now, Mobile Police are reviewing surveillance video capturing parts of the crime.

Though, the burning question, do all the cameras downtown work?

“To my knowledge, 99% of them,” said Mobile Chief of Police, Paul Prine. “I will say 99% because if I told you 100, one of them would be down without my knowledge, but the vast majority of them are up and working.”

According to police, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the victim was walking with a group of people when he heard gunshots, then realized he was hit by shrapnel.

Chief Prine said the victim was not the intended target, and police are working to find the suspect, with the help of surveillance cameras strategically placed in the area.

Jason Elkins at A & M Peanut Shop wanted to know that those cameras are looking out for them.

“If we have people shooting each other, we definitely want to know that we are safe or at least being watched and protected to an extent,” said Elkins.

Chief Prine rest assures they are operating and helping the city.

“To all the business owners, as well as to the public, we’re trending down in violent crime, and yes, we do have cameras here,” said Chief Prine. “Yes, they are being monitored, and yes, we do review those cameras when we have an incident, but I think it’s safe to say that Mobile is a safe place to be, and violent crime is trending down now 6% overall.”

Elkins said the cameras add a layer of peace and sanity to those downtown

“It’ll make people think twice,” said Elkins. “A lot of people go off instinct, and if they think nobody is looking, then they’ll commit the crime. “If you have the cameras there and they know they’re on, then it will definitely subside the crime. Once they know the cameras are on, then they’re less likely to do something violent, maybe something stupid, but shooting, no.”

