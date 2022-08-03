Advertise With Us
Citronelle teenagers charged with breaking into vehicles across the county

Rodney Shepard, Kearis Wilson, Jaurica Benjamin,(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Four Citronelle teenagers face multiple charges related to car break-ins in Mobile.

Officers arrested Rodney Shepard, Kearis Wilson, Jaurica Benjamin, and a 17-year-old on Tuesday. Investigators said the group burglarized vehicles in Mobile, Satsuma, and other parts of the county.

They’re facing charges of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, and theft of property.

