Eli Gold, voice of the Crimson Tide, sidelined for health issues

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eli Gold -- voice of Alabama Crimson Tide football since 1988 -- will be sidelined with health issues to begin the 2022 Crimson Tide football season, it was announced Wednesday.

Chris Stewart will fill in for Gold in his absence. Stewart is known to fans for anchoring the Tide’s football broadcast and handling play-by-play duties for the Alabama basketball and baseball teams

