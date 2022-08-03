Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Eli Gold, voice of the Crimson Tide, sidelined for health issues

Eli Gold
Eli Gold
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eli Gold -- voice of Alabama Crimson Tide football since 1988 -- will be sidelined with health issues to begin the 2022 Crimson Tide football season, it was announced Wednesday.

Chris Stewart will fill in for Gold in his absence. Stewart is known to fans for anchoring the Tide’s football broadcast and handling play-by-play duties for the Alabama basketball and baseball teams

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fallout from Major League Football fiasco
Fallout from Major League Football fiasco
Major League Football flops before 1st game played
Mobile Major League football team training camp
Major League Football flops before first game can be played
Following allegations, Vince McMahon announces retirement from WWE
Following allegations, Vince McMahon announces retirement from WWE