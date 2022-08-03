First-year teachers excited to start new school year

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Soon these hallways will be filled with students ready for their first day of school, but it will also be the first day for several new teachers.

“The most I’m looking forward to is getting in this classroom and working hands-on with my class,” said 2nd-grade teacher Sheena Husband.

The Mobile County Public School System has been working over the last several months to fill teacher vacancies across the county.

“There’s been a teacher shortage in Mobile County and throughout the country for several years now. Fewer people are graduating from the colleges of education,” said Rena Philips.

To help, the school system held offered signing bonuses ranging from about $3,000-5,000 to attract new teachers. They were also able to hire 94 teachers on the spot at a recruiting fair.

“I didn’t know what to expect when I went in and when I was offered that position that just made my day,” added Husband.

“It was an amazing thing that they did,” said 4th-grade teacher Tiara Warmack. “I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Some first-year teachers say the nerves are a little high for the first day.

“It’s been amazing. The anxiety has been rolling strong,” said Husband.

But they’re excited to start this new journey with their students.

“I’ve always had a passion for teaching, for kids and I want them to be able to come in here and know that there’s no need of being worried. We got this, it’s going to be great,” said Warmack.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.