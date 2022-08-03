Focus Announces 2nd Annual 40/40 Awards for Women in Alabama

The following information was provided by event organizers:

Focus, a non-partisan women’s organization based in Mobile, Alabama, is proud to announce the 2nd annual 40/40 Awards to honor and celebrate 40 women over 40 who have made a mark professionally and impacted their community in a positive way. The 40/40 Awards seeks to highlight women across the state of Alabama that are making waves and achieving greatness after the age of 40. In 2021, the 40 honorees represented a variety of industries and roles including state and local government, financial services, education, nonprofits, real estate, and more. “Our goal for Focus has always been to encourage and empower women across the state to change their world,” states Devin Ford, founder of Focus. “The 40/40 Awards celebrate the incredible Alabama women over 40 years old making an impact in their industry or community.

There are countless awards and honors that celebrate achievements of those under the age of 40 or 30, but we are proud to honor the women that bring even more personal and professional experience to their circles. Turning 40 isn’t the beginning of the end – it’s just the beginning!” Nominations for the 2022 class are accepted through the Focus website and close on August 10. Selected honorees will be celebrated at the 40/40 Awards reception on September 28 at the Daphne Civic Center. Tickets to the 40/40 Awards are available for purchase at focuswc.com/tickets/. In addition to the 40/40 Awards, Focus hosts annual summits for women across the state including a one-day Women’s Conference and a two-day Teen Conference.

In March 2022, Focus hosted over 350 attendees for the Women’s Conference in Mobile, Alabama to encourage, educate, and empower attendees through a full day of speakers, panels, and breakout sessions. The events encourage women to develop relationships and provide the tools, knowledge, and network to economically empower themselves, encourage them to live their best life, and impact their community in positive ways. For more information on Focus or the 40/40 Awards, please contact Lillian Brand at lillian@kcprojects.net. About Focus Focus aims to encourage, educate, and empower women through events and resources, including the 40/40 Awards and an annual conference in Mobile, Alabama.

Founded in 2017, Focus seeks to foster relationships and provide the tools, knowledge, and network to enable women to economically empower themselves, encourage them to live their best life, and impact their community in positive ways. Focus is impact-focused, non-partisan, and believes in inclusivity across all spectrums. For more information on Focus, please visit focuswc.com

---

