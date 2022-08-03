Advertise With Us
Healthy Living with USA Health: Stroke interventions

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Shelia Ross, DNP, joined Chelsey and Jennifer on Studio10 to talk about stroke interventions. USA Health says that this week, Alabama was ranked the state with the second highest number of stroke patients in the nation. In the clip above, Shelia answers the following questions:

Questions as a reminder:

  • What are the signs and symptoms of a stroke?
  • Why is it so important to call 911 and arrive by ambulance?
  • What are the treatments for stroke?

For more information, visit USA Health online.

---

