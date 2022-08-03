Kidnapped child escapes captor in Alabama; girl was tied to bedpost for nearly a week and chewed through restraints

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WALA) - Investigators are dealing with a disturbing case out of Tallapoosa County, Alabama.

A 12-year-old escaped her kidnapper after being tied up for a week, the sheriff’s office said. Two bodies were also found inside the house near Dadeville where she was being held.

A couple driving in the area spotted the girl wandering down the road and called 911. Investigators said they then learned the child had been kidnapped by Jose Pascual-Reyes. According to court documents, the victim spent a week in this house, tied up to a bed, and drugged.

Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said she managed to escape by chewing through her restraints.

“She’s safe now and so we want to keep her that way,” he said.

Inside the house where she was held captive, deputies found two decomposing bodies.

Abbett said, “It’s horrendous to have a crime scene of this nature.”

U.S Marshals and the Auburn Police Department Pascual-Reyes into custody Monday in Auburn. He’s charged with first-degree kidnapping in addition to more serious charges for the two decomposing bodies found at his home.

“At this time, we’re looking at multiple counts of capital murder,” said Tallapoosa County District Attorney Jeremy Duerr. “And of course, once we continue and finish our investigation, I feel certain that several more charges will follow.”

The sheriff said the girl had not been reported as a missing person, and it’s still unclear who she is and investigators haven’t identified the two bodies.

---

