Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Krispy Kreme matching price of dozen doughnuts to average US gas price

Krispy Kreme is pricing its Original Glazed dozen doughnuts to the national average gasoline...
Krispy Kreme is pricing its Original Glazed dozen doughnuts to the national average gasoline prices in the U.S. during the month of August.(Business Wire)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Krispy Kreme is bringing back its “Beat The Pump” promotion to close out the summer driving season.

The company said it is once again trying to sweeten the pain at the pump by pricing the cost of its Original Glazed dozen doughnuts to the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the United States.

According to Krispy Kreme, the promotion will be available every Wednesday until Aug. 31.

Representatives with Krispy Kreme said prices would be updated weekly and encouraged customers to check the company’s Facebook, Twitter and website on Tuesdays.

Guests are limited to two Original Glazed dozens at participating stores.

According to AAA, the national gas price is $4.16 per gallon as of Aug. 3.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pedestrian hit and killed in St. Elmo
Man hit by car, killed on Highway 90 in St. Elmo
MCPSS teacher recruiting fair helped fill gaps in time for new school year
MCPSS teacher recruiting fair helped fill gaps in time for new school year
FILE - Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, left, Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde,...
Senate backs NATO bid of Finland, Sweden in rebuke to Russia
MPD makes arrest in Wednesday morning shooting
MPD makes arrest in Wednesday morning shooting
The McKinney Fire has killed at least two people, forced thousands of others to evacuate and...
Scenic California river hamlet wiped out by deadly wildfire