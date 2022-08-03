Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Man hit by car, killed on Highway 90 in St. Elmo

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama State Troopers said a man was hit by a car and killed Tuesday night in St. Elmo.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. on Highway 90 at March Road. Investigators said the man was walking in the road when he was hit and died at the scene. No charges will be filed against the driver, troopers said.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MCPSS teacher recruiting fair helped fill gaps in time for new school year
MCPSS teacher recruiting fair helped fill gaps in time for new school year
MPD makes arrest in Wednesday morning shooting
MPD makes arrest in Wednesday morning shooting
Testimony: Fatal Mobile shooting was misunderstanding
Testimony: Fatal Mobile shooting was misunderstanding
Sandy Riggins.
Judge orders Mobile woman to surrender more than $41,000 in fraudulent COVID funds