Man hit by car, killed on Highway 90 in St. Elmo

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama State Troopers said a man was hit by a car and killed Tuesday night in St. Elmo.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. on Highway 90 at March Road. Investigators said the man was walking in the road when he was hit and died at the scene. No charges will be filed against the driver, troopers said.

