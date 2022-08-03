Mobile man accused of robbing Dollar Tree

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man faces multiple charges after police say he held up a Dollar Tree store.

Carlos Balams, 56, was arrested on charges of robbery, certain person forbidden to carry a gun possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to Dollar Tree at 5201 Cottage Hill Rd. around 9:47 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a commercial robbery.

Police said a male subject had entered the store armed with a gun, demanding money from the register and the victim’s cell phone. The victim complied and the subject fled the scene, authorities said.

Officers canvassed the area and immediately detained the subject, later identified as Balams, who was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and the stolen items from the robbery, police said.

Balams was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail. A bond hearing is scheduled for Friday, jail records show.

