The Mobile Rundown to host ‘Bizkidz’

The Mobile Rundown loves to support young entrepreneurs and has launched a scholarship competition rewarding kids up to $500 for pitching a business idea in a video!

The idea can be an actual business or an idea they create just for the competition.

It’s similar to Shark Tank, but since there won’t be a Q&A session, the kids need to think through all the information that will be important about their business.

Please tell us the problem you’re facing.

Please show us your solution.

What’s the target market?

Who are you selling to?

How will you take it to market?

How do you intend to sell it?

How does it make money? Expenses? Revenue?

Who’s the competition?

What strengths do you bring? And your team?

What do 12 months from now look like for your business?

Once they have that ready, they need to record a pitch video in 90 seconds or less and submit it to us.

That’s it!

For more information and to enter the scholarship competition, visit The Mobile Rundown.

Anyone interested in being a judge and being a part can get info here.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.