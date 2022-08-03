More rain for the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve seen two pretty wet days on the Gulf Coast and today we could see more of the same so make sure you have the rain gear close by before you leave the house. The rain is already popping up as early as 5 a.m. and more will be showing up as the day continues.

This will keep the heat levels down and highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s again. We could turn slightly warmer as less rain shows up on Friday. That’s when highs could jump back above 90 degrees.

Tropical weather remains quiet for now which is great news since this is one of the peak months of the hurricane season. We’ll keep watching for any mischief out there.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.