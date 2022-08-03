MPD makes arrest in Wednesday morning shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police made a quick arrest of a 36-year-old man in connection with a shooting this morning.

Kendall Meggs faces charges of first-degree assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling and certain persons forbidden to carry a gun, according to authorities.

Around 8:28 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Brooke Avenue in reference to one shot. According to investigators, the male victim and subject had exchanged gunfire. During the exchange of gunfire, a nearby residence was struck.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. No other injuries were reported, authorities said.

Officers located the suspect and took him into custody.

