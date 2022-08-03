Navigator Credit Union: Home Improvement Projects that Pay Off

The following information was provided by Navigator Credit Union:

Home improvements can increase your home’s value and make your living space more comfortable for your family too. But not all projects are created equal. Navigator Credit Union has a breakdown of projects that can help you get more out of your investment when it comes time to sell.

Enhance Curb Appeal First impressions count. Enhancing your home’s curb appeal can be as simple, and inexpensive, as scrubbing your home’s siding, pruning shrubs and adding a touch of color with a flowerbed.

Installing a new front door is a fast way to instantly improve your home’s appearance. A new front door is consistently one of the top-ranking home improvements on Remodel Magazine’s Annual Cost vs. Value Report.

Garage Door Replacement If your garage door has seen better days, it’s time to consider getting it replaced to get your home in tip-top shape. According to the report, it has the highest return on investment for homes on the Gulf Coast. The average cost is just under $4,000 and homeowners can recoup up to 92.7 percent of their investment. Kitchen Remodel Many prospective homebuyers are looking for modern, updated kitchens. The key is to start small. Replace the kitchen faucet, add new cabinet hardware and replace old light fixtures with modern, energy-efficient options. Homeowners could recoup 71.2 percent of their investment according to the Cost vs. Value Report.

Boost the Bathrooms Like the kitchen, bathroom updates should start small. Install new fixtures, paint and re-grout for a fresh look. A new mirror and light fixtures can easily transform a bathroom. Minor bathroom remodels could see up to 60 percent return.

Get Decked Out If you’re looking to increase the living area, consider adding a deck. It cost less to build per square foot and yields a better return on investment than a new addition like a master bedroom or bathroom.

If you need financial support for your home improvement projects, Navigator Credit Union offers a Home Equity Line of Credit or HELOC. And for a limited time, you could qualify for a low introductory rate of 2.99% APR for the first 6 months. Navigator will even pay for up to $1,500 of the closing costs. You can learn more or apply by emailing mortgage@navigatorcu.org or by calling 800-344-3281, option 5.

Other Important Information: APR=Annual Percentate Rate. After the introductory period, rates and terms are based on credit criteria, and interest rates may vary from a low of 4.0% APR to a high of 14.0% APR. Additional terms and conditions apply. All loans are subject to credit approval and membership eligibility. NMLS# 646402. Equal housing opportunity lender. Federally insured by NCUA.

About Navigator Credit Union Navigator Credit Union has been guiding the Gulf Coast since 1939. Navigator is a not-for-profit credit union, here for Members, not Wall Street investors. That means the Credit Union can provide a full range of financial products and services, with better rates, fewer fees and more flexibility than most banks, including free checking, home loans, auto loans and credit cards. Navigator has 12 full-service Branches from Gulfport, Miss., to Daphne, Ala., and is committed to providing the strength, stability and financial resources Members need – no matter what happens on life’s journey. Visit navigatorcu.org to learn more or apply for membership!

