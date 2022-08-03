Recipe: AJ’s Chicken & Broccoli the Kids Will Eat

Lucy from Greer’s Markets shares a kid-approved dinner idea!

INGREDIENTS:

20 oz frozen chopped broccoli

4 chicken breasts, cooked and chopped

2 cans cream of chicken soup

1 cup mayonnaise

3/4 tsp. curry powder

1 tsp. lemon juice

1/2 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

2 tbsp. butter

1 cup plain bread crumbs

STEPS:

Boil 2 cups of salted water. Add frozen broccoli. Cook for 3 minutes. Drain.

Heat butter in a small skillet. Add bread crumbs. Cook until lightly browned and coated with butter. Set aside.

Put broccoli in a 9x13 baking dish that has been prepared with non stick spray. Spread out cooked chicken pieces over the broccoli.

Combine cream of chicken soup, mayonnaise, curry powder, and lemon juice in a bowl. Pour over chicken. Sprinkle with cheddar and top with toasted bread crumbs.

Bake at 350 for 30 minutes until bubbly.

ABOUT GREER’S:

Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)

www.greers.com

Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781

Email: catering@greers.com

*Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!

*Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart

