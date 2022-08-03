Two suspects arrested after following victim from bank to steal cash; known as “bank jugging”

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people from Texas are behind bars after being accused of following a man from a bank in Baldwin County. Once he stopped at a gas station, the thieves broke in to his vehicle and stole his money.

Last Friday around 2 p.m., deputies responded to a car break-in at a gas station in Foley. The vehicle’s windows were shattered, and the victim’s cash was gone.

“The victim, in this case, had just left the bank in Foley and withdrew a pretty large some of money, went to the gas station on his way home. Someone apparently followed him from the bank to the gas station, and when he pulled up and went inside, they broke into the car and stole the money,” said Clint Cadenhead of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Video from the gas station helped deputies locate and identify the suspects.

“This particular crew has been running around Baldwin County and other counties along the Gulf Coast recently, so we had a pretty good idea that they may be headed back to Pensacola,” added Cadenhead.

Isaiah Satterfield and Bakaria Fisher were stopped in Escambia County, Fla. The two are from Texas and deputies believe they are also responsible for a string of break-ins in Alabama and Florida.

“We’re somewhat confident that they may be the same people that did the burglaries in Spanish Fort and Okaloosa County, Escambia County and also have cases they are looking at these suspects for,” stated Cadenhead.

All of the victims had similar stories... they had gone to the bank before being targeted. It’s called “bank jugging”.

“This bank jugging is certainly not a new phenomenon nationwide. It’s not big- we don’t see a lot of it here in the county so if I had to tell the public- just try to be aware of your surroundings. If you go in a bank and come out, don’t carry your bank bag, just waving it around for anybody to see it,” said Cadenhead.

Satterfield and Fisher are in custody in Escambia County. Both Foley police and Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies have warrants on them for breaking in a motor vehicle and theft of property. In addition, Baldwin County is charging them with using a glass punch to break the victim’s window, otherwise known as a use of burglary tools.

