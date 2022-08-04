Back to School Photos 2022

Advertise With Us
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Students across parts of the Alabama Gulf Coast are returning to school today, and enthusiastic parents are invited to share photographs marking the happy occasion. Photos may be used online and on air by FOX10. Click the “Add Media” button. Photos must be approved by FOX10 before they will appear.

Back to School 2022: See a full list of start dates for Gulf Coast Alabama schools.

---

